Sunday's game between the Tampa Bay Rays (60-35) and Kansas City Royals (26-67) squaring off at Kauffman Stadium has a projected final score of 6-5 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Rays, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will start at 2:10 PM ET on July 16.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rays will send Zach Eflin (10-4) to the mound, while Jordan Lyles (1-11) will take the ball for the Royals.

Rays vs. Royals Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, July 16, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Sunday, July 16, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSKC

BSKC

Rays vs. Royals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Rays 6, Royals 5.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. Royals

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Rays Performance Insights

In seven games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Rays have a record of 3-4.

In its last 10 games with a total, Tampa Bay and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

The Rays have a record of 1-1-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

The Rays have entered the game as favorites 78 times this season and won 54, or 69.2%, of those games.

Tampa Bay has entered 19 games this season favored by -225 or more and is 15-4 in those contests.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for the Rays.

Tampa Bay is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking second with 516 total runs this season.

The Rays have the first-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.64).

