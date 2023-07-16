Randy Arozarena Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Royals - July 16
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 4:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Tampa Bay Rays and Randy Arozarena (.359 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Jordan Lyles and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
He had three hits (going 3-for-5 with a triple and an RBI) in his last game against the Royals.
Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Discover More About This Game
Randy Arozarena At The Plate
- Arozarena is hitting .281 with nine doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 48 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 30th in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage, and 48th in slugging.
- In 58 of 90 games this year (64.4%) Arozarena has picked up a hit, and in 26 of those games he had more than one (28.9%).
- He has hit a long ball in 16.7% of his games in 2023 (15 of 90), and 4.1% of his trips to the plate.
- In 36.7% of his games this year, Arozarena has notched at least one RBI. In 13 of those games (14.4%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- In 50.0% of his games this year (45 of 90), he has scored, and in 12 of those games (13.3%) he has scored more than once.
Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|42
|.282
|AVG
|.280
|.408
|OBP
|.368
|.491
|SLG
|.447
|15
|XBH
|12
|9
|HR
|7
|34
|RBI
|25
|42/26
|K/BB
|51/22
|7
|SB
|3
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff ranks 23rd in the league with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals' 5.22 team ERA ranks 28th among all league pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs allowed (109 total, 1.2 per game).
- Lyles (1-11 with a 6.33 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 96 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Royals, his 18th of the season.
- His last appearance came on Thursday, July 6 against the Cleveland Guardians, when the right-hander threw five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 32-year-old ranks 64th in ERA (6.33), 44th in WHIP (1.283), and 59th in K/9 (6.4).
