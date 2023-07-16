Josh Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Royals - July 16
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Josh Lowe (.222 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Brady Singer and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
He reached base in his only plate appearance in his previous appearance against the Royals.
Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Brady Singer
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Josh Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe is hitting .276 with 17 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 16 walks.
- Lowe has reached base via a hit in 47 games this season (of 73 played), and had multiple hits in 21 of those games.
- He has gone deep in 16.4% of his games this year, and 4.3% of his chances at the plate.
- In 43.8% of his games this year, Lowe has picked up at least one RBI. In 11 of those games (15.1%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 29 of 73 games this season, and more than once 7 times.
Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|38
|.270
|AVG
|.281
|.294
|OBP
|.333
|.426
|SLG
|.540
|13
|XBH
|17
|3
|HR
|9
|17
|RBI
|33
|33/4
|K/BB
|45/12
|7
|SB
|12
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff is 23rd in MLB with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.22).
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (109 total, 1.2 per game).
- Singer makes the start for the Royals, his 19th of the season. He is 5-8 with a 5.80 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 94 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, July 8 against the Cleveland Guardians, the right-hander went five innings, giving up six earned runs while surrendering 13 hits.
- The 26-year-old ranks 61st in ERA (5.80), 63rd in WHIP (1.553), and 51st in K/9 (7.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
