On Sunday, Jonathan Aranda (on the back of going 1-for-4) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Brady Singer. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Royals.

Jonathan Aranda Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Royals Starter: Brady Singer
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Jonathan Aranda At The Plate (2022)

  • Aranda hit .192 with four doubles, two home runs and eight walks.
  • Aranda picked up at least one hit 12 times last season in 30 games played (40.0%), including multiple hits on three occasions (10.0%).
  • Logging a plate appearance in 30 games a season ago, he hit two round-trippers.
  • Aranda drove in a run in six of 30 games last season.
  • He crossed home in eight of 30 games a year ago (26.7%), including one multi-run game.

Jonathan Aranda Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
16 GP 14
.233 AVG .143
.353 OBP .167
.372 SLG .257
4 XBH 2
1 HR 1
4 RBI 2
10/7 K/BB 13/1
0 SB 0

Royals Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Royals had a collective 7.6 K/9 last season, which ranked 25th in the league.
  • The Royals had the 27th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.72).
  • The Royals gave up 173 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 17th in baseball.
  • Singer (5-8 with a 5.80 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 94 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Royals, his 19th of the season.
  • In his most recent appearance on Saturday, July 8 against the Cleveland Guardians, the righty went five innings, allowing six earned runs while surrendering 13 hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 26-year-old's 5.80 ERA ranks 61st, 1.553 WHIP ranks 63rd, and 7.3 K/9 ranks 51st.
