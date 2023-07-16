Isaac Paredes Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Royals - July 16
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 4:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Isaac Paredes and his .625 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Jordan Lyles and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Royals.
Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Isaac Paredes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Isaac Paredes At The Plate
- Paredes is hitting .261 with 14 doubles, 16 home runs and 33 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 66th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 22nd and he is 19th in slugging.
- Paredes has gotten a hit in 44 of 80 games this year (55.0%), with multiple hits on 19 occasions (23.8%).
- Looking at the 80 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 14 of them (17.5%), and in 5.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Paredes has driven home a run in 32 games this season (40.0%), including more than one RBI in 11.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on six occasions..
- He has scored in 32 of 80 games this season, and more than once 11 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|38
|.250
|AVG
|.273
|.351
|OBP
|.381
|.508
|SLG
|.485
|14
|XBH
|16
|10
|HR
|6
|34
|RBI
|22
|27/17
|K/BB
|28/16
|1
|SB
|0
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Royals pitching staff ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.22).
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (109 total, 1.2 per game).
- Lyles gets the start for the Royals, his 18th of the season. He is 1-11 with a 6.33 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 96 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Thursday, July 6 against the Cleveland Guardians, the right-hander went five innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- The 32-year-old's 6.33 ERA ranks 64th, 1.283 WHIP ranks 44th, and 6.4 K/9 ranks 59th among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.