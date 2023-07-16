Harold Ramirez Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Royals - July 16
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 4:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Harold Ramirez (.286 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), take on starting pitcher Jordan Lyles and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Royals.
Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Harold Ramirez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Harold Ramirez At The Plate
- Ramirez is hitting .291 with 11 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 15 walks.
- Ramirez has reached base via a hit in 43 games this year (of 68 played), and had multiple hits in 21 of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 13.2% of his games in 2023 (nine of 68), and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Ramirez has driven in a run in 25 games this season (36.8%), including 10 games with more than one RBI (14.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 29 games this year (42.6%), including multiple runs in three games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|30
|.289
|AVG
|.294
|.343
|OBP
|.319
|.563
|SLG
|.339
|18
|XBH
|3
|8
|HR
|1
|24
|RBI
|12
|33/10
|K/BB
|19/5
|3
|SB
|1
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.22).
- The Royals rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (109 total, 1.2 per game).
- Lyles gets the start for the Royals, his 18th of the season. He is 1-11 with a 6.33 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 96 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Thursday, July 6, the righty tossed five innings against the Cleveland Guardians, giving up one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 32-year-old ranks 64th in ERA (6.33), 44th in WHIP (1.283), and 59th in K/9 (6.4).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.