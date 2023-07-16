The Tampa Bay Rays, including Harold Ramirez (.286 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), take on starting pitcher Jordan Lyles and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Royals.

Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Harold Ramirez At The Plate

Ramirez is hitting .291 with 11 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 15 walks.

Ramirez has reached base via a hit in 43 games this year (of 68 played), and had multiple hits in 21 of those games.

He has hit a home run in 13.2% of his games in 2023 (nine of 68), and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.

Ramirez has driven in a run in 25 games this season (36.8%), including 10 games with more than one RBI (14.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 29 games this year (42.6%), including multiple runs in three games.

Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 30 .289 AVG .294 .343 OBP .319 .563 SLG .339 18 XBH 3 8 HR 1 24 RBI 12 33/10 K/BB 19/5 3 SB 1

Royals Pitching Rankings