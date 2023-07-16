On Sunday, Francisco Mejia (.152 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 101 points below season-long percentage) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Jordan Lyles. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Royals.

Francisco Mejía Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Sunday, July 16, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles

Jordan Lyles TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Francisco Mejía At The Plate

Mejia is batting .220 with 10 doubles, four home runs and six walks.

In 54.8% of his 42 games this season, Mejia has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in 9.5% of his games this season, and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.

Mejia has driven in a run in 12 games this year (28.6%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored at least once 17 times this year (40.5%), including four games with multiple runs (9.5%).

Francisco Mejía Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 21 .197 AVG .243 .227 OBP .280 .366 SLG .386 8 XBH 6 2 HR 2 9 RBI 5 23/3 K/BB 15/3 0 SB 0

Royals Pitching Rankings