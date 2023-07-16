Francisco Mejía Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Royals - July 16
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 4:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Sunday, Francisco Mejia (.152 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 101 points below season-long percentage) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Jordan Lyles. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Royals.
Francisco Mejía Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Explore More About This Game
Francisco Mejía At The Plate
- Mejia is batting .220 with 10 doubles, four home runs and six walks.
- In 54.8% of his 42 games this season, Mejia has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in 9.5% of his games this season, and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Mejia has driven in a run in 12 games this year (28.6%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored at least once 17 times this year (40.5%), including four games with multiple runs (9.5%).
Francisco Mejía Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|21
|.197
|AVG
|.243
|.227
|OBP
|.280
|.366
|SLG
|.386
|8
|XBH
|6
|2
|HR
|2
|9
|RBI
|5
|23/3
|K/BB
|15/3
|0
|SB
|0
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.22).
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs allowed (109 total, 1.2 per game).
- Lyles gets the start for the Royals, his 18th of the season. He is 1-11 with a 6.33 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 96 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out was on Thursday, July 6 against the Cleveland Guardians, when he threw five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.
- This season, the 32-year-old ranks 64th in ERA (6.33), 44th in WHIP (1.283), and 59th in K/9 (6.4) among qualifying pitchers.
