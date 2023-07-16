On Sunday, Brandon Lowe (.242 batting average in his past 10 games, with four doubles, a home run, six walks and four RBI) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Jordan Lyles. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-2 with a double against the Royals.

Brandon Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Sunday, July 16, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles

Jordan Lyles TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Looking to place a prop bet on Brandon Lowe? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Brandon Lowe At The Plate

Lowe is batting .214 with nine doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 29 walks.

Lowe has picked up a hit in 55.4% of his 56 games this season, with more than one hit in 16.1% of them.

He has hit a home run in 16.1% of his games this season, and 4.1% of his chances at the plate.

Lowe has driven in a run in 16 games this season (28.6%), including 11 games with more than one RBI (19.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 32.1% of his games this season (18 of 56), with two or more runs six times (10.7%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Brandon Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 27 .226 AVG .202 .333 OBP .298 .462 SLG .364 10 XBH 9 6 HR 3 21 RBI 11 39/15 K/BB 29/14 3 SB 1

Royals Pitching Rankings