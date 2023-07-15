Taylor Walls is available when the Tampa Bay Rays battle Alec Marsh and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium Saturday at 2:10 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since July 9, when he went 1-for-1 with a double and an RBI against the Braves.

Taylor Walls Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Taylor Walls At The Plate

Walls is hitting .211 with 11 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 36 walks.

In 51.4% of his games this season (36 of 70), Walls has picked up at least one hit, and in seven of those games (10.0%) he recorded multiple hits.

In six games this season, he has homered (8.6%, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate).

Walls has an RBI in 19 of 70 games this year, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 30 games this year (42.9%), including multiple runs in nine games.

Taylor Walls Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 34 .183 AVG .237 .326 OBP .318 .266 SLG .466 7 XBH 13 1 HR 6 8 RBI 19 35/22 K/BB 30/14 10 SB 10

