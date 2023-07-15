Justin Rose is in the field at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, United Kingdom in the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open from July 13-16. The par-70 course spans 7,237 yards and the purse available is $9,000,000.00.

Looking to bet on Rose at the Genesis Scottish Open this week? Read on for the statistics you can use before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Justin Rose Insights

Over his last 18 rounds, Rose has shot better than par on 12 occasions, while also shooting two bogey-free rounds and 13 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded a top-five score four times and a top-10 score five times in his last 18 rounds.

Rose has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in nine of his last 18 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day 11 times.

Rose has finished in the top 20 three times in his past five appearances, and as high as the top 10 in two.

He has made the cut in four of his past five tournaments.

In his past five events, Rose has finished within five shots of the leader twice. He posted a score that was better than average four times.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 18 19 -7 277 1 13 1 5 $4M

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Genesis Scottish Open Insights and Stats

Rose has one top-five finish in his past two appearances in this tournament. His average finishing position has been 37th.

Rose made the cut in each of his last two attempts at this event.

This event will take place on a par 70 that registers at 7,237 yards, 223 yards longer than the average for Tour stops in the past year.

Golfers at The Renaissance Club have averaged a score of +2 per tournament, higher than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 during the past year.

The courses that Rose has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,287 yards, while The Renaissance Club will be at 7,237 yards this week.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -4. That is lower than this course's recent scoring average of +2.

Rose's Last Time Out

Rose was rather mediocre over the 10 par-3 holes at the U.S. Open, averaging 3.20 strokes to finish in the 37th percentile of competitors.

He averaged 4.30 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 20) at the U.S. Open, which landed him in the 12th percentile of the field.

On the six par-5 holes at the U.S. Open, Rose shot better than 97% of the golfers (averaging 4.33 strokes).

Rose did not have a birdie on any of the 10 par-3s at the U.S. Open (the other competitors averaged 1.6).

On the 10 par-3s at the U.S. Open, Rose had two bogeys or worse (less than the field average of 3.6).

Rose's three birdies or better on par-4s at the U.S. Open were less than the tournament average of 4.1.

At that last competition, Rose's par-4 showing (on 20 holes) included a bogey or worse seven times (better than the field's average, 7.5).

Rose finished the U.S. Open registering a birdie or better on three par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 2.9 on the six par-5s.

The field at the U.S. Open averaged 1.4 bogeys or worse on the six par-5s, but Rose finished without one.

Genesis Scottish Open Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: The Renaissance Club

The Renaissance Club Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom

North Berwick, United Kingdom Par: 70 / 7,237 yards

70 / 7,237 yards Rose Odds to Win: +4000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.