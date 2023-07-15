Jose Siri is back in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus Alec Marsh and the Kansas City RoyalsJuly 15 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on July 9 against the Braves) he went 0-for-4.

Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Saturday, July 15, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Alec Marsh

Alec Marsh TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Jose Siri At The Plate

Siri has six doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 14 walks while hitting .216.

Siri has reached base via a hit in 33 games this season (of 56 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.

He has hit a home run in 28.6% of his games this season, and 7.7% of his plate appearances.

In 24 games this season (42.9%), Siri has picked up an RBI, and in 10 of those games (17.9%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 27 games this year (48.2%), including multiple runs in six games.

Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 23 .231 AVG .195 .288 OBP .236 .481 SLG .549 10 XBH 13 8 HR 8 20 RBI 17 38/9 K/BB 32/5 4 SB 3

Royals Pitching Rankings