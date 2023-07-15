Jose Siri Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Royals - July 15
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jose Siri is back in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus Alec Marsh and the Kansas City RoyalsJuly 15 at 2:10 PM ET.
In his most recent action (on July 9 against the Braves) he went 0-for-4.
Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Alec Marsh
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Jose Siri At The Plate
- Siri has six doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 14 walks while hitting .216.
- Siri has reached base via a hit in 33 games this season (of 56 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 28.6% of his games this season, and 7.7% of his plate appearances.
- In 24 games this season (42.9%), Siri has picked up an RBI, and in 10 of those games (17.9%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 27 games this year (48.2%), including multiple runs in six games.
Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|23
|.231
|AVG
|.195
|.288
|OBP
|.236
|.481
|SLG
|.549
|10
|XBH
|13
|8
|HR
|8
|20
|RBI
|17
|38/9
|K/BB
|32/5
|4
|SB
|3
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.22).
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (106 total, 1.2 per game).
- Marsh (0-2) gets the start for the Royals, his third of the season.
- His last time out was on Wednesday, July 5 against the Minnesota Twins, when the right-hander threw five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.
