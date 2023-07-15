Jose Siri is back in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus Alec Marsh and the Kansas City RoyalsJuly 15 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on July 9 against the Braves) he went 0-for-4.

Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Royals Starter: Alec Marsh
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Discover More About This Game

Jose Siri At The Plate

  • Siri has six doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 14 walks while hitting .216.
  • Siri has reached base via a hit in 33 games this season (of 56 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.
  • He has hit a home run in 28.6% of his games this season, and 7.7% of his plate appearances.
  • In 24 games this season (42.9%), Siri has picked up an RBI, and in 10 of those games (17.9%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 27 games this year (48.2%), including multiple runs in six games.

Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
33 GP 23
.231 AVG .195
.288 OBP .236
.481 SLG .549
10 XBH 13
8 HR 8
20 RBI 17
38/9 K/BB 32/5
4 SB 3

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 25th in MLB.
  • The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.22).
  • Royals pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (106 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Marsh (0-2) gets the start for the Royals, his third of the season.
  • His last time out was on Wednesday, July 5 against the Minnesota Twins, when the right-hander threw five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.
