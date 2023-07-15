Jonathan Aranda Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Royals - July 15
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jonathan Aranda is available when the Tampa Bay Rays take on Alec Marsh and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium Saturday at 2:10 PM ET.
In his most recent action (on July 9 against the Braves) he went 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI.
Jonathan Aranda Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Alec Marsh
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jonathan Aranda? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Rays Injury Report
|Rays vs Royals Betting Trends & Stats
|Rays vs Royals Player Props
|Rays vs Royals Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Rays vs Royals
|Rays vs Royals Odds
|Rays vs Royals Prediction
Jonathan Aranda At The Plate (2022)
- Aranda hit .192 with four doubles, two home runs and eight walks.
- In 12 of 30 games last year (40.0%) Aranda had at least one hit, and in three of those contests (10.0%) he picked up more than one.
- Logging a plate appearance in 30 games a season ago, he hit two home runs.
- Aranda picked up an RBI in six of 30 games last year.
- In eight of 30 games last season he touched home plate, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jonathan Aranda Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|14
|.233
|AVG
|.143
|.353
|OBP
|.167
|.372
|SLG
|.257
|4
|XBH
|2
|1
|HR
|1
|4
|RBI
|2
|10/7
|K/BB
|13/1
|0
|SB
|0
Royals Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Royals pitching staff ranked 25th in the league last season with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals' 4.72 team ERA ranked 27th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combined to allow 173 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 17th in baseball.
- Marsh (0-2) gets the start for the Royals, his third of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Wednesday, July 5 against the Minnesota Twins, when he threw five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up three hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.