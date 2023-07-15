Jonathan Aranda is available when the Tampa Bay Rays take on Alec Marsh and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium Saturday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on July 9 against the Braves) he went 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI.

Jonathan Aranda Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Royals Starter: Alec Marsh
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jonathan Aranda? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Jonathan Aranda At The Plate (2022)

  • Aranda hit .192 with four doubles, two home runs and eight walks.
  • In 12 of 30 games last year (40.0%) Aranda had at least one hit, and in three of those contests (10.0%) he picked up more than one.
  • Logging a plate appearance in 30 games a season ago, he hit two home runs.
  • Aranda picked up an RBI in six of 30 games last year.
  • In eight of 30 games last season he touched home plate, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jonathan Aranda Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
16 GP 14
.233 AVG .143
.353 OBP .167
.372 SLG .257
4 XBH 2
1 HR 1
4 RBI 2
10/7 K/BB 13/1
0 SB 0

Royals Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Royals pitching staff ranked 25th in the league last season with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Royals' 4.72 team ERA ranked 27th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Royals pitchers combined to allow 173 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 17th in baseball.
  • Marsh (0-2) gets the start for the Royals, his third of the season.
  • The righty last pitched on Wednesday, July 5 against the Minnesota Twins, when he threw five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up three hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.