2023 Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Betting Odds, Favorites & Insights – Round 3
Annie Park is the current leader (+1100) at the 2023 Greater Toledo LPGA Classic after two rounds of play.
Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Third Round Information
- Start Time: 9:00 AM ET
- Venue: Highland Meadows Golf Club
- Location: Sylvania, Ohio
- Par/Distance: Par 71/6,642 yards
Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Best Odds to Win
Linn Grant
- Tee Time: 11:12 AM ET
- Current Rank: 2nd (-9)
- Odds to Win: +450
Grant Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|64
|-7
|7
|0
|1st
|Round 2
|69
|-2
|4
|2
|31st
Allisen Corpuz
- Tee Time: 11:12 AM ET
- Current Rank: 2nd (-9)
- Odds to Win: +550
Corpuz Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|67
|-4
|4
|0
|14th
|Round 2
|66
|-5
|5
|0
|7th
Xiyu Lin
- Tee Time: 10:06 AM ET
- Current Rank: 13th (-7)
- Odds to Win: +900
Lin Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|66
|-5
|6
|1
|5th
|Round 2
|69
|-2
|5
|1
|31st
Minjee Lee
- Tee Time: 10:17 AM ET
- Current Rank: 13th (-7)
- Odds to Win: +1000
Lee Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|67
|-4
|6
|2
|14th
|Round 2
|68
|-3
|3
|0
|15th
Annie Park
- Tee Time: 11:12 AM ET
- Current Rank: 1st (-11)
- Odds to Win: +1100
Park Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|68
|-3
|6
|3
|27th
|Round 2
|63
|-8
|8
|0
|1st
Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Odds (Rest of Field)
|Name
|Current Rank
|Odds to Win
|Ariya Jutanugarn
|5th (-8)
|+1400
|Lydia Ko
|13th (-7)
|+1800
|Gemma Dryburgh
|5th (-8)
|+2000
|Jin-young Ko
|26th (-5)
|+2200
|Jaravee Boonchant
|2nd (-9)
|+2200
|Emily Kristine Pedersen
|5th (-8)
|+2200
|Maria Gabriela Lopez
|13th (-7)
|+3000
|Matilda Castren
|5th (-8)
|+3000
|Maria Fassi
|5th (-8)
|+3300
|Grace Kim
|20th (-6)
|+3300
