At the end of the first round of the Genesis Scottish Open, Byeong-Hun An stands atop the leaderboard with a score of -9.

Byeong-Hun An Insights

Over his last 13 rounds, An has shot better than par on eight occasions, while also carding one bogey-free round and eight rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day once in his last 13 rounds.

Over his last 13 rounds, An has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on four occasions.

An has won one of his past five events.

He has made the cut in three of his past five appearances.

An has finished with a score better than the tournament average in two of his past five events, including one finish within three shots of the leader.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 26 31 -6 267 1 19 2 3 $1.6M

Genesis Scottish Open Insights and Stats

The past two times An played this tournament, he has finished atop the leaderboard once and his average finish was 28th.

In his most recent two attempts at this event, he's made the cut each time.

An won this tournament in 2023, the last time he entered it.

At 7,237 yards, The Renaissance Club is set up as a par-70 for this event. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have been played on courses with a shorter average distance of 7,020 yards.

The average course An has played in the past year has been 45 yards longer than the 7,237 yards The Renaissance Club will be at for this event.

An's Last Time Out

An finished in the 40th percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the John Deere Classic, with an average of par.

His 3.93-stroke average on the 44 par-4 holes at the John Deere Classic ranked in the 61st percentile of the field (the tournament average was 3.95).

An shot better than 54% of the golfers at the John Deere Classic on the tournament's 12 par-5 holes, averaging 4.58 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.60.

An carded a birdie or better on five of 16 par-3s at the John Deere Classic, better than the field average of 1.9.

On the 16 par-3s at the John Deere Classic, An had five bogeys or worse (the field averaged 1.6).

An's nine birdies or better on par-4s at the John Deere Classic were more than the tournament average of 6.4.

At that last competition, An's performance on the 44 par-4s included a bogey or worse six times (compared to the field's better average, 4.8).

An ended the John Deere Classic with a birdie or better on five of the 12 par-5s, bettering the tournament average of 3.8.

The field at the John Deere Classic averaged 0.6 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but An finished without one.

Genesis Scottish Open Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: The Renaissance Club

The Renaissance Club Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom

North Berwick, United Kingdom Par: 70 / 7,237 yards

70 / 7,237 yards

All statistics in this article reflect An's performance prior to the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open.

