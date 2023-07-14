The Tampa Bay Rays (58-35) and Kansas City Royals (26-65) square off in the first of a three-game series on Friday at Kauffman Stadium, at 8:10 PM ET. The Rays are coming off a series defeat to the Braves, and the Royals a series loss to the Guardians.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rays will send Tyler Glasnow (2-3) to the mound, while Alec Marsh (0-2) will take the ball for the Royals.

Rays vs. Royals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, July 14, 2023

Friday, July 14, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium

Probable Pitchers: Glasnow - TB (2-3, 4.10 ERA) vs Marsh - KC (0-2, 7.00 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tyler Glasnow

Glasnow (2-3) will take the mound for the Rays, his ninth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run in 5 2/3 innings pitched on Friday in his last outing, a matchup with the Atlanta Braves.

The 29-year-old has an ERA of 4.10 and 13.8 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .220 in eight games this season.

In eight starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.

Glasnow has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has yet to finish an appearance without an earned run allowed this season.

Tyler Glasnow vs. Royals

The Royals have scored 337 runs this season, which ranks 29th in MLB. They have 703 hits, 24th in baseball, with 78 home runs (28th in the league).

The Royals have gone 4-for-18 with an RBI in one game against the right-hander this season.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Alec Marsh

Marsh (0-2) gets the start for the Royals, his third of the season.

In his most recent time out on Wednesday, July 5, the righty threw five innings against the Minnesota Twins, giving up two earned runs while surrendering three hits.

In two games this season, he has a 7.00 ERA and 10 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are hitting .265 against him.

Marsh will try to collect his second matchup of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 4.5 innings per appearance.

