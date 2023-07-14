The Tampa Bay Rays (58-35) and the Kansas City Royals (26-65) will clash in the series opener on Friday, July 14 at Kauffman Stadium, with Tyler Glasnow pitching for the Rays and Alec Marsh toeing the rubber for the Royals. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:10 PM ET.

The Rays are -275 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Royals (+220). Tampa Bay is favored on the run line (-2.5). The over/under is 9 runs for this contest (with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under).

Rays vs. Royals Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, July 14, 2023

Friday, July 14, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Probable Pitchers: Glasnow - TB (2-3, 4.10 ERA) vs Marsh - KC (0-2, 7.00 ERA)

Rays vs. Royals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Rays vs. Royals Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rays have won 52 out of the 76 games, or 68.4%, in which they've been favored.

The Rays have an 8-1 record (winning 88.9% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -275 or shorter.

Tampa Bay has a 73.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Rays went 2-4 over the six games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Tampa Bay combined with its opponents to go over the run total five times.

The Royals have been victorious in 23, or 29.5%, of the 78 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, the Royals have won two of five games when listed as at least +220 or worse on the moneyline.

The Royals have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 3-7 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Rays vs. Royals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Wander Franco 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+185) Manuel Margot 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+195) Harold Ramirez 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+155) Josh Lowe 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+175) Randy Arozarena 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+125)

Rays Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +500 2nd 1st Win AL East -274 - 1st

