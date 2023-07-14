The Kansas City Royals will look to Bobby Witt Jr. for continued success at the plate when they take on Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday, in the first game of a three-game series at Kauffman Stadium.

Rays vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, July 14, 2023

Friday, July 14, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Rays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rays are third-best in MLB action with 137 total home runs.

Tampa Bay is fourth in MLB, slugging .452.

The Rays have the sixth-best batting average in the majors (.259).

Tampa Bay is the second-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 5.4 runs per game (506 total).

The Rays are fifth in MLB with an on-base percentage of .331.

The Rays' 8.6 strikeouts per game rank 18th in MLB.

Tampa Bay's pitching staff is ninth in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.

Tampa Bay has the fourth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.69).

The Rays have the third-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.202).

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher

Tyler Glasnow (2-3) gets the starting nod for the Rays in his ninth start of the season. He has a 4.10 ERA in 41 2/3 innings pitched, with 64 strikeouts.

His last time out came on Friday against the Atlanta Braves, when the right-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing two hits.

Glasnow is looking to record his second quality start of the season.

Glasnow will try to prolong a four-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.2 innings per appearance).

So far he has given up one or more earned runs in all of his outings.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rays Starter Opponent Starter 7/5/2023 Phillies L 8-4 Home Zack Littell Taijuan Walker 7/6/2023 Phillies L 3-1 Home Shawn Armstrong Cristopher Sanchez 7/7/2023 Braves L 2-1 Home Tyler Glasnow Charlie Morton 7/8/2023 Braves L 6-1 Home Taj Bradley Spencer Strider 7/9/2023 Braves W 10-4 Home Zach Eflin Bryce Elder 7/14/2023 Royals - Away Tyler Glasnow Alec Marsh 7/15/2023 Royals - Away Shane McClanahan Brady Singer 7/16/2023 Royals - Away Shane McClanahan Jordan Lyles 7/17/2023 Rangers - Away - - 7/18/2023 Rangers - Away - - 7/19/2023 Rangers - Away Tyler Glasnow Jon Gray

