Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals hit the field against Isaac Paredes and the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday at 8:10 PM ET at Kauffman Stadium.

The Royals are +240 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favorite Rays (-300). Tampa Bay is the favorite on the run line (-2.5 with -115 odds). A 9-run total is listed in the matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed Rays gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rays vs. Royals Odds & Info

Date: Friday, July 14, 2023

Friday, July 14, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rays -300 +240 9 -120 +100 -2.5 -115 -105

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rays Recent Betting Performance

The Rays have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and have gone 2-4 in those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Rays and their opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Rays' last 10 games.

Discover More About This Game

Rays Betting Records & Stats

The Rays have compiled a 52-24 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 68.4% of those games).

In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -300 or shorter, Tampa Bay has a 2-1 record (winning 66.7% of its games).

The Rays have an implied moneyline win probability of 75% in this game.

Tampa Bay has played in 93 games with over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 52 times (52-37-4).

The Rays have put together a 9-6-0 record against the spread this season (covering 60% of the time).

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rays Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 35-15 23-20 26-16 32-19 46-30 12-5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.