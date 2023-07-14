Friday's game that pits the Tampa Bay Rays (58-35) versus the Kansas City Royals (26-65) at Kauffman Stadium has a projected final score of 6-5 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Rays, who is a small favorite in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 8:10 PM on July 14.

The probable starters are Tyler Glasnow (2-3) for the Rays and Alec Marsh (0-2) for the Royals.

Rays vs. Royals Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, July 14, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Friday, July 14, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSKC

BSKC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rays vs. Royals Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Rays 6, Royals 5.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. Royals

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Rays Performance Insights

In six games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Rays have a record of 2-4.

Tampa Bay and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in its last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Rays' last 10 games.

The Rays have won 52, or 68.4%, of the 76 games they've played as favorites this season.

Tampa Bay is 8-1 this season when entering a game favored by -275 or more on the moneyline.

The Rays have a 73.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Tampa Bay has scored the second-most runs in the majors this season with 506.

The Rays have a 3.69 team ERA that ranks fourth across all league pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rays Schedule