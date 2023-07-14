Randy Arozarena is available when the Tampa Bay Rays take on Alec Marsh and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since July 9, when he went 2-for-3 against the Braves.

Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Royals Starter: Alec Marsh

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Discover More About This Game

Randy Arozarena At The Plate

Arozarena is hitting .279 with nine doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 47 walks.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 31st, his on-base percentage ranks eighth, and he is 47th in the league in slugging.

Arozarena has had a hit in 57 of 88 games this year (64.8%), including multiple hits 25 times (28.4%).

In 15 games this year, he has gone deep (17.0%, and 4.3% of his trips to the dish).

Arozarena has had at least one RBI in 36.4% of his games this year (32 of 88), with more than one RBI 13 times (14.8%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 44 games this season (50.0%), including 12 multi-run games (13.6%).

Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 40 .282 AVG .276 .408 OBP .366 .491 SLG .441 15 XBH 11 9 HR 7 34 RBI 24 42/26 K/BB 50/21 7 SB 3

Royals Pitching Rankings