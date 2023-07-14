Randy Arozarena Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Royals - July 14
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 5:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Randy Arozarena is available when the Tampa Bay Rays take on Alec Marsh and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
He is back in action for the first time since July 9, when he went 2-for-3 against the Braves.
Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Alec Marsh
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Discover More About This Game
Randy Arozarena At The Plate
- Arozarena is hitting .279 with nine doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 47 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 31st, his on-base percentage ranks eighth, and he is 47th in the league in slugging.
- Arozarena has had a hit in 57 of 88 games this year (64.8%), including multiple hits 25 times (28.4%).
- In 15 games this year, he has gone deep (17.0%, and 4.3% of his trips to the dish).
- Arozarena has had at least one RBI in 36.4% of his games this year (32 of 88), with more than one RBI 13 times (14.8%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 44 games this season (50.0%), including 12 multi-run games (13.6%).
Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|40
|.282
|AVG
|.276
|.408
|OBP
|.366
|.491
|SLG
|.441
|15
|XBH
|11
|9
|HR
|7
|34
|RBI
|24
|42/26
|K/BB
|50/21
|7
|SB
|3
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff is 25th in the league with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals have a 5.22 team ERA that ranks 28th among all league pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (106 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Royals will look to Marsh (0-2) in his third start this season.
- His most recent time out was on Wednesday, July 5 against the Minnesota Twins, when the righty threw five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.
