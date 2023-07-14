Luke Raley Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Royals - July 14
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 5:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Luke Raley returns to action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus Alec Marsh and the Kansas City RoyalsJuly 14 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent action (on July 9 against the Braves) he went 0-for-4.
Luke Raley Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Alec Marsh
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Discover More About This Game
Luke Raley At The Plate
- Raley is hitting .270 with 15 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 17 walks.
- Raley has had a hit in 40 of 69 games this year (58.0%), including multiple hits 16 times (23.2%).
- He has homered in 13 games this year (18.8%), homering in 6.3% of his plate appearances.
- In 24 games this year (34.8%), Raley has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (13.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 32 games this year, with multiple runs 12 times.
Luke Raley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|33
|.224
|AVG
|.310
|.321
|OBP
|.378
|.500
|SLG
|.637
|15
|XBH
|17
|5
|HR
|10
|14
|RBI
|22
|38/8
|K/BB
|35/9
|6
|SB
|3
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 25th in the league.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.22).
- The Royals rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (106 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Royals will look to Marsh (0-2) in his third start this season.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, July 5, the right-hander tossed five innings against the Minnesota Twins, allowing two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
