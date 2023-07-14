Josh Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Royals - July 14
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 5:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Josh Lowe is available when the Tampa Bay Rays battle Alec Marsh and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last action (on July 7 against the Braves) he went 0-for-4.
Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Alec Marsh
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)
Josh Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe is batting .276 with 17 doubles, 12 home runs and 16 walks.
- Lowe has had a hit in 46 of 71 games this year (64.8%), including multiple hits 21 times (29.6%).
- In 12 games this season, he has hit a home run (16.9%, and 4.4% of his trips to the dish).
- Lowe has driven home a run in 30 games this year (42.3%), including more than one RBI in 15.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..
- He has scored in 40.8% of his games this season (29 of 71), with two or more runs seven times (9.9%).
Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|36
|.270
|AVG
|.281
|.294
|OBP
|.338
|.426
|SLG
|.533
|13
|XBH
|16
|3
|HR
|9
|17
|RBI
|31
|33/4
|K/BB
|42/12
|7
|SB
|12
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.22).
- The Royals rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (106 total, 1.2 per game).
- Marsh (0-2) makes the start for the Royals, his third of the season.
- His last appearance came on Wednesday, July 5 against the Minnesota Twins, when the right-hander tossed five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.
