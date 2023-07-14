Josh Lowe is available when the Tampa Bay Rays battle Alec Marsh and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last action (on July 7 against the Braves) he went 0-for-4.

Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023

Friday, July 14, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Alec Marsh

Alec Marsh TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Josh Lowe At The Plate

Lowe is batting .276 with 17 doubles, 12 home runs and 16 walks.

Lowe has had a hit in 46 of 71 games this year (64.8%), including multiple hits 21 times (29.6%).

In 12 games this season, he has hit a home run (16.9%, and 4.4% of his trips to the dish).

Lowe has driven home a run in 30 games this year (42.3%), including more than one RBI in 15.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..

He has scored in 40.8% of his games this season (29 of 71), with two or more runs seven times (9.9%).

Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 36 .270 AVG .281 .294 OBP .338 .426 SLG .533 13 XBH 16 3 HR 9 17 RBI 31 33/4 K/BB 42/12 7 SB 12

Royals Pitching Rankings