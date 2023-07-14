Isaac Paredes Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Royals - July 14
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 5:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Isaac Paredes is back in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus Alec Marsh and the Kansas City RoyalsJuly 14 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent action (on July 9 against the Braves) he went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI.
Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Alec Marsh
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Isaac Paredes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Isaac Paredes At The Plate
- Paredes is hitting .265 with 14 doubles, 16 home runs and 33 walks.
- Among the qualifying batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 55th, his on-base percentage ranks 17th, and he is 17th in the league in slugging.
- In 55.7% of his 79 games this season, Paredes has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 19 multi-hit games.
- In 17.7% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 5.2% of his trips to the plate.
- In 32 games this season (40.5%), Paredes has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (11.4%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 32 of 79 games this year, and more than once 11 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|37
|.250
|AVG
|.281
|.351
|OBP
|.391
|.508
|SLG
|.500
|14
|XBH
|16
|10
|HR
|6
|34
|RBI
|22
|27/17
|K/BB
|27/16
|1
|SB
|0
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff is 25th in the league with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals have a 5.22 team ERA that ranks 28th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Royals rank 18th in baseball in home runs surrendered (106 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Royals will look to Marsh (0-2) in his third start of the season.
- His last time out came on Wednesday, July 5 against the Minnesota Twins, when the righty went five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.