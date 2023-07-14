Isaac Paredes is back in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus Alec Marsh and the Kansas City RoyalsJuly 14 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on July 9 against the Braves) he went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI.

Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Discover More About This Game

Isaac Paredes At The Plate

Paredes is hitting .265 with 14 doubles, 16 home runs and 33 walks.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 55th, his on-base percentage ranks 17th, and he is 17th in the league in slugging.

In 55.7% of his 79 games this season, Paredes has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 19 multi-hit games.

In 17.7% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 5.2% of his trips to the plate.

In 32 games this season (40.5%), Paredes has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (11.4%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 32 of 79 games this year, and more than once 11 times.

Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 37 .250 AVG .281 .351 OBP .391 .508 SLG .500 14 XBH 16 10 HR 6 34 RBI 22 27/17 K/BB 27/16 1 SB 0

Royals Pitching Rankings