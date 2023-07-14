Harold Ramirez is back in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus Alec Marsh and the Kansas City RoyalsJuly 14 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last action (on July 7 against the Braves) he went 2-for-4 with a double.

Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Royals Starter: Alec Marsh

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Harold Ramirez At The Plate

Ramirez is batting .291 with 11 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 14 walks.

In 62.7% of his 67 games this season, Ramirez has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 21 multi-hit games.

Looking at the 67 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in nine of them (13.4%), and in 3.6% of his trips to the plate.

Ramirez has had at least one RBI in 35.8% of his games this year (24 of 67), with two or more RBI 10 times (14.9%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 41.8% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 4.5%.

Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 29 .289 AVG .292 .343 OBP .315 .563 SLG .340 18 XBH 3 8 HR 1 24 RBI 11 33/10 K/BB 18/4 3 SB 1

Royals Pitching Rankings