Harold Ramirez Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Royals - July 14
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 5:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Harold Ramirez is back in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus Alec Marsh and the Kansas City RoyalsJuly 14 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last action (on July 7 against the Braves) he went 2-for-4 with a double.
Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Alec Marsh
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Explore More About This Game
Harold Ramirez At The Plate
- Ramirez is batting .291 with 11 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 14 walks.
- In 62.7% of his 67 games this season, Ramirez has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 21 multi-hit games.
- Looking at the 67 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in nine of them (13.4%), and in 3.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Ramirez has had at least one RBI in 35.8% of his games this year (24 of 67), with two or more RBI 10 times (14.9%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 41.8% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 4.5%.
Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|29
|.289
|AVG
|.292
|.343
|OBP
|.315
|.563
|SLG
|.340
|18
|XBH
|3
|8
|HR
|1
|24
|RBI
|11
|33/10
|K/BB
|18/4
|3
|SB
|1
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Royals pitching staff ranks 25th in the league.
- The Royals have a 5.22 team ERA that ranks 28th among all league pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to allow 106 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in the league).
- Marsh (0-2) takes the mound for the Royals to make his third start this season.
- The righty last pitched on Wednesday, July 5 against the Minnesota Twins, when he tossed five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up three hits.
