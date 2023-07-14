Linn Grant is the in the lead at the 2023 Greater Toledo LPGA Classic after one round of play. Grant is shooting -7 and is +2000 to win.

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Second Round Information

Start Time: 7:15 AM ET

7:15 AM ET Venue: Highland Meadows Golf Club

Highland Meadows Golf Club Location: Sylvania, Ohio

Sylvania, Ohio Par/Distance: Par 71/6,642 yards

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Best Odds to Win

Rose Zhang

Tee Time: 1:21 PM ET

1:21 PM ET Current Rank: 5th (-5)

5th (-5) Odds to Win: +600

Zhang Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 66 -5 5 0 5th

Xiyu Lin

Tee Time: 8:15 AM ET

8:15 AM ET Current Rank: 5th (-5)

5th (-5) Odds to Win: +1000

Lin Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 66 -5 6 1 5th

Jin-young Ko

Tee Time: 1:21 PM ET

1:21 PM ET Current Rank: 39th (-2)

39th (-2) Odds to Win: +1000

Ko Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 69 -2 3 1 39th

Hye-jin Choi

Tee Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Current Rank: 83rd (E)

83rd (E) Odds to Win: +1200

Choi Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 71 E 1 1 84th

Brooke Mackenzie Henderson

Tee Time: 1:37 PM ET

1:37 PM ET Current Rank: 60th (-1)

60th (-1) Odds to Win: +1400

Mackenzie Henderson Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 70 -1 3 2 60th

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Odds (Rest of Field)

Name Current Rank Odds to Win Minjee Lee 14th (-4) +1400 Hae-Ran Ryu 104th (+1) +1400 Carlota Ciganda 83rd (E) +1600 Lydia Ko 14th (-4) +1800 Linn Grant 1st (-7) +2000 Allisen Corpuz 14th (-4) +2800 In-gee Chun 60th (-1) +3300 Sei-young Kim 14th (-4) +3300 Grace Kim 83rd (E) +3300 Aditi Ashook 5th (-5) +4000

