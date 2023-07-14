Francisco Mejía Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Royals - July 14
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 5:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Friday, Francisco Mejia and the Tampa Bay Rays square off against the Kansas City Royals and Alec Marsh, with the first pitch at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last action (on July 8 against the Braves) he went 0-for-3.
Francisco Mejía Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Alec Marsh
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Explore More About This Game
Francisco Mejía At The Plate
- Mejia is batting .213 with 10 doubles, three home runs and six walks.
- Mejia has picked up a hit in 21 of 40 games this year, with multiple hits six times.
- In three games this year, he has gone deep (7.5%, and 2.1% of his trips to the plate).
- In 11 games this year, Mejia has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored at least once 15 times this year (37.5%), including four games with multiple runs (10.0%).
Francisco Mejía Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|19
|.197
|AVG
|.231
|.227
|OBP
|.271
|.366
|SLG
|.338
|8
|XBH
|5
|2
|HR
|1
|9
|RBI
|4
|23/3
|K/BB
|14/3
|0
|SB
|0
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 25th in the league.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.22).
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (106 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Royals will look to Marsh (0-2) in his third start of the season.
- His last time out came on Wednesday, July 5 against the Minnesota Twins, when the righty tossed five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.
