As of December 31 the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' odds of winning the Super Bowl, +15000, make them the third-longest shot in the NFL.

Buccaneers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC South: +750

+750 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +15000

Tampa Bay Betting Insights

Tampa Bay put together a 4-12-1 ATS record last year.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total six times in Buccaneers games.

Tampa Bay averaged 346.7 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 15th in the NFL. Defensively, it ranked ninth, surrendering 324.3 yards per contest.

Last year the Buccaneers were 5-4 at home and 3-5 on the road.

When the underdog, Tampa Bay lost every game (0-3). But as the favorite put together a 8-6 record.

The Buccaneers were 8-4 in the NFC, including 4-2 in the NFC South.

Buccaneers Impact Players

In 15 games last year, Mike Evans had 77 catches for 1,124 yards (74.9 per game) and six touchdowns.

In 12 games, Baker Mayfield passed for 2,163 yards (180.3 per game), with 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions, and a completion percentage of 60.0%.

On the ground, Mayfield scored one touchdown and picked up 89 yards.

In 15 games a season ago, Chris Godwin had 104 catches for 1,023 yards (68.2 per game) and three touchdowns.

In 17 games, Rachaad White rushed for 481 yards (28.3 per game) and one TD.

In 17 games last year, Devin White totaled 5.5 sacks to go with 8.0 TFL and 124 tackles.

2023-24 Buccaneers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Vikings - +4000 2 September 17 Bears - +6600 3 September 25 Eagles - +700 4 October 1 @ Saints - +4000 6 October 15 Lions - +2000 7 October 22 Falcons - +6600 8 October 26 @ Bills - +800 9 November 5 @ Texans - +15000 10 November 12 Titans - +8000 11 November 19 @ 49ers - +900 12 November 26 @ Colts - +10000 13 December 3 Panthers - +8000 14 December 10 @ Falcons - +6600 15 December 17 @ Packers - +6600 16 December 24 Jaguars - +2500 17 December 31 Saints - +4000 18 January 7 @ Panthers - +8000

