Brandon Lowe is available when the Tampa Bay Rays battle Alec Marsh and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since July 8, when he went 0-for-4 against the Braves.

Brandon Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023

Friday, July 14, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Alec Marsh TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Brandon Lowe At The Plate

Lowe is batting .209 with seven doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 27 walks.

Lowe has recorded a hit in 29 of 54 games this year (53.7%), including nine multi-hit games (16.7%).

In nine games this season, he has hit a long ball (16.7%, and 4.2% of his trips to the plate).

Lowe has picked up an RBI in 29.6% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 20.4% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in three contests.

He has scored a run in 17 games this year, with multiple runs six times.

Brandon Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 25 .226 AVG .191 .333 OBP .280 .462 SLG .340 10 XBH 7 6 HR 3 21 RBI 11 39/15 K/BB 29/12 3 SB 1

Royals Pitching Rankings