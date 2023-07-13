Buccaneers Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
As of December 31 the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' odds of winning the Super Bowl, +15000, make them the third-longest shot in the league.
Buccaneers Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC South: +750
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +15000
Tampa Bay Betting Insights
- Tampa Bay went 4-12-1 ATS last season.
- Last season, six Buccaneers games went over the point total.
- Tampa Bay put up 346.7 yards per game on offense last season (15th in NFL), and it ranked ninth on defense with 324.3 yards allowed per game.
- At home last year, the Buccaneers were 5-4. On the road, they were 3-5.
- Tampa Bay was winless as the underdog (0-3) last season, but went 8-6 as the contest's favored team.
- The Buccaneers were 8-4 in the NFC, including 4-2 in the NFC South.
Buccaneers Impact Players
- In 15 games last year, Mike Evans had 77 receptions for 1,124 yards (74.9 per game) and six touchdowns.
- Baker Mayfield threw for 2,163 yards (180.3 per game), completing 60.0% of his passes, with 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 12 games.
- In addition, Mayfield rushed for 89 yards and one TD.
- In the passing game a season ago, Chris Godwin scored three TDs, catching 104 balls for 1,023 yards (68.2 per game).
- Rachaad White rushed for 481 yards (28.3 per game) and one touchdown in 17 games.
- In 17 games last year, Devin White recorded 5.5 sacks to go with 8.0 TFL and 124 tackles.
2023-24 Buccaneers NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Vikings
|-
|+4000
|2
|September 17
|Bears
|-
|+6600
|3
|September 25
|Eagles
|-
|+700
|4
|October 1
|@ Saints
|-
|+4000
|6
|October 15
|Lions
|-
|+2000
|7
|October 22
|Falcons
|-
|+6600
|8
|October 26
|@ Bills
|-
|+800
|9
|November 5
|@ Texans
|-
|+15000
|10
|November 12
|Titans
|-
|+8000
|11
|November 19
|@ 49ers
|-
|+900
|12
|November 26
|@ Colts
|-
|+10000
|13
|December 3
|Panthers
|-
|+8000
|14
|December 10
|@ Falcons
|-
|+6600
|15
|December 17
|@ Packers
|-
|+6600
|16
|December 24
|Jaguars
|-
|+2500
|17
|December 31
|Saints
|-
|+4000
|18
|January 7
|@ Panthers
|-
|+8000
