Jewell Loyd and the Seattle Storm (4-15) face Rhyne Howard and the Atlanta Dream (10-8) on Wednesday, July 12, 2023 at Gateway Center Arena, at 7:00 PM ET on FOX13, Prime Video, and BSSE.

Dream vs. Storm Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, July 12, 2023

Wednesday, July 12, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Arena: Gateway Center Arena

Key Stats for Dream vs. Storm

The 86.7 points per game Atlanta records are only 0.3 more points than Seattle allows (86.4).

Atlanta makes 44.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.9 percentage points lower than Seattle has allowed to its opponents (47.1%).

The Dream are 6-0 when they shoot higher than 47.1% from the field.

Atlanta is making 36.5% of its three-point shots this season, 2.4% lower than the 38.9% Seattle allows opponents to shoot from deep.

The Dream are 4-4 when they shoot better than 38.9% from distance.

Atlanta and Seattle rebound at about the same rate, with Atlanta averaging 2.6 more rebounds per game.

Dream Recent Performance

The Dream's offense has been better over their last 10 games, scoring 89.7 points per contest compared to the 86.7 they've averaged this season.

The past 10 games have seen Atlanta give up 1.3 more points per game (88.3) than its season-long average (87.0).

Over their last 10 outings, the Dream are making 0.6 fewer three-pointers per game than their season long average (6.3 compared to 6.9 season-long), while shooting a higher percentage from beyond the arc in that span (38.2% compared to 36.5% season-long).

Dream Injuries