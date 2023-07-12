Buccaneers Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
At the moment the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have the third-worst odds in the league of winning the Super Bowl, listed at +15000.
Buccaneers Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC South: +750
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +15000
Tampa Bay Betting Insights
- Tampa Bay won four games against the spread last season, failing to cover or pushing 13 times.
- A total of six Buccaneers games last season hit the over.
- Tampa Bay put up 346.7 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 15th in the NFL. On the other side of the ball, it ranked ninth, giving up 324.3 yards per game.
- The Buccaneers went 5-4 at home last year and 3-5 away from home.
- When the underdog, Tampa Bay was winless (0-3). But as the favorite put together a 8-6 record.
- The Buccaneers were 4-2 in the NFC South and 8-4 in the NFC as a whole.
Buccaneers Impact Players
- Mike Evans had 77 receptions for 1,124 yards (74.9 per game) and six touchdowns in 15 games last year.
- In 12 games, Baker Mayfield threw for 2,163 yards (180.3 per game), with 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions, and a completion percentage of 60.0%.
- On the ground, Mayfield scored one touchdown and accumulated 89 yards.
- In 15 games a season ago, Chris Godwin had 104 receptions for 1,023 yards (68.2 per game) and three touchdowns.
- In 17 games, Rachaad White ran for 481 yards (28.3 per game) and one TD.
- As a key defensive contributor, Devin White collected 124 tackles, 8.0 TFL, and 5.5 sacks in 17 games last year.
2023-24 Buccaneers NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Vikings
|-
|+4000
|2
|September 17
|Bears
|-
|+6600
|3
|September 25
|Eagles
|-
|+700
|4
|October 1
|@ Saints
|-
|+4000
|6
|October 15
|Lions
|-
|+2000
|7
|October 22
|Falcons
|-
|+6600
|8
|October 26
|@ Bills
|-
|+800
|9
|November 5
|@ Texans
|-
|+15000
|10
|November 12
|Titans
|-
|+10000
|11
|November 19
|@ 49ers
|-
|+900
|12
|November 26
|@ Colts
|-
|+10000
|13
|December 3
|Panthers
|-
|+8000
|14
|December 10
|@ Falcons
|-
|+6600
|15
|December 17
|@ Packers
|-
|+6600
|16
|December 24
|Jaguars
|-
|+2500
|17
|December 31
|Saints
|-
|+4000
|18
|January 7
|@ Panthers
|-
|+8000
