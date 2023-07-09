Yandy Diaz -- with a slugging percentage of .400 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Atlanta Braves, with Bryce Elder on the hill, on July 9 at 1:40 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent appearance against the Braves.

Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Sunday, July 9, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Bryce Elder

Bryce Elder TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Yandy Díaz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Yandy Díaz At The Plate

Diaz has 93 hits and an OBP of .405, both of which lead Tampa Bay hitters this season.

He ranks fourth in batting average, fourth in on base percentage, and 20th in slugging among qualifying hitters in baseball.

Diaz has had a hit in 53 of 77 games this year (68.8%), including multiple hits 28 times (36.4%).

In 12 games this season, he has hit a home run (15.6%, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate).

Diaz has an RBI in 25 of 77 games this year, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 54.5% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 14.3%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 35 .340 AVG .294 .422 OBP .385 .513 SLG .485 13 XBH 16 7 HR 5 19 RBI 20 28/21 K/BB 25/18 0 SB 0

Braves Pitching Rankings