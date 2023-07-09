Yandy Díaz Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Braves - July 9
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 7:27 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Yandy Diaz -- with a slugging percentage of .400 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Atlanta Braves, with Bryce Elder on the hill, on July 9 at 1:40 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent appearance against the Braves.
Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Braves Starter: Bryce Elder
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Yandy Díaz At The Plate
- Diaz has 93 hits and an OBP of .405, both of which lead Tampa Bay hitters this season.
- He ranks fourth in batting average, fourth in on base percentage, and 20th in slugging among qualifying hitters in baseball.
- Diaz has had a hit in 53 of 77 games this year (68.8%), including multiple hits 28 times (36.4%).
- In 12 games this season, he has hit a home run (15.6%, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate).
- Diaz has an RBI in 25 of 77 games this year, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 54.5% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 14.3%.
Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|35
|.340
|AVG
|.294
|.422
|OBP
|.385
|.513
|SLG
|.485
|13
|XBH
|16
|7
|HR
|5
|19
|RBI
|20
|28/21
|K/BB
|25/18
|0
|SB
|0
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.5 K/9, the fourth-best in the league.
- The Braves have a 3.57 team ERA that ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to surrender 91 home runs (one per game), the sixth-fewest in baseball.
- The Braves will send Elder (7-1) out to make his 18th start of the season. He is 7-1 with a 2.45 ERA and 80 strikeouts through 102 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Monday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he went 6 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 24-year-old's 2.45 ERA ranks first, 1.140 WHIP ranks 26th, and 7 K/9 ranks 55th among qualifying pitchers this season.
