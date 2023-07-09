Wander Franco -- with a slugging percentage of .550 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Atlanta Braves, with Bryce Elder on the mound, on July 9 at 1:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Braves.

Wander Franco Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Braves Starter: Bryce Elder
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Discover More About This Game

Wander Franco At The Plate

  • Franco has an OPS of .808, fueled by an OBP of .342 and a team-best slugging percentage of .466 this season.
  • Among qualifying batters in MLB action, he ranks 29th in batting average, 50th in on-base percentage, and 47th in slugging.
  • In 59 of 85 games this season (69.4%) Franco has picked up a hit, and in 28 of those games he had more than one (32.9%).
  • He has hit a long ball in 12.9% of his games in 2023, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.
  • Franco has driven in a run in 31 games this season (36.5%), including 11 games with more than one RBI (12.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 43.5% of his games this year (37 of 85), with two or more runs 11 times (12.9%).

Wander Franco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
47 GP 38
.293 AVG .268
.356 OBP .325
.522 SLG .399
24 XBH 12
8 HR 3
29 RBI 16
27/17 K/BB 23/13
14 SB 14

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The Braves pitching staff ranks fourth in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Braves have the second-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.57).
  • The Braves give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (91 total, one per game).
  • Elder (7-1 with a 2.45 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 102 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Braves, his 18th of the season.
  • The righty's most recent appearance was on Monday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he threw 6 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 24-year-old ranks first in ERA (2.45), 26th in WHIP (1.140), and 55th in K/9 (7).
