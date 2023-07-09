Taylor Walls Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Braves - July 9
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 7:30 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Taylor Walls -- with a slugging percentage of .250 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Atlanta Braves, with Bryce Elder on the hill, on July 9 at 1:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Braves.
Taylor Walls Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Braves Starter: Bryce Elder
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Taylor Walls At The Plate
- Walls is batting .208 with 10 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 33 walks.
- Walls has gotten a hit in 35 of 69 games this year (50.7%), with at least two hits on seven occasions (10.1%).
- He has hit a home run in 8.7% of his games this year, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Walls has had at least one RBI in 26.1% of his games this season (18 of 69), with two or more RBI four times (5.8%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 29 of 69 games this year, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.
Taylor Walls Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|34
|.176
|AVG
|.237
|.305
|OBP
|.318
|.250
|SLG
|.466
|6
|XBH
|13
|1
|HR
|6
|7
|RBI
|19
|35/19
|K/BB
|30/14
|10
|SB
|10
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Braves pitching staff ranks fourth in the league.
- The Braves have the second-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.57).
- Braves pitchers combine to allow 91 home runs (one per game), the sixth-fewest in baseball.
- Elder (7-1) gets the starting nod for the Braves in his 18th start of the season. He has a 2.45 ERA in 102 2/3 innings pitched, with 80 strikeouts.
- His last time out was on Monday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the right-hander threw 6 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 24-year-old's 2.45 ERA ranks first, 1.140 WHIP ranks 26th, and 7 K/9 ranks 55th.
