Taylor Walls -- with a slugging percentage of .250 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Atlanta Braves, with Bryce Elder on the hill, on July 9 at 1:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Braves.

Taylor Walls Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Taylor Walls At The Plate

Walls is batting .208 with 10 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 33 walks.

Walls has gotten a hit in 35 of 69 games this year (50.7%), with at least two hits on seven occasions (10.1%).

He has hit a home run in 8.7% of his games this year, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.

Walls has had at least one RBI in 26.1% of his games this season (18 of 69), with two or more RBI four times (5.8%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 29 of 69 games this year, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.

Taylor Walls Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 34 .176 AVG .237 .305 OBP .318 .250 SLG .466 6 XBH 13 1 HR 6 7 RBI 19 35/19 K/BB 30/14 10 SB 10

