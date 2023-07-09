Taylor Walls -- with a slugging percentage of .250 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Atlanta Braves, with Bryce Elder on the hill, on July 9 at 1:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Braves.

Taylor Walls Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Braves Starter: Bryce Elder
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Taylor Walls At The Plate

  • Walls is batting .208 with 10 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 33 walks.
  • Walls has gotten a hit in 35 of 69 games this year (50.7%), with at least two hits on seven occasions (10.1%).
  • He has hit a home run in 8.7% of his games this year, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.
  • Walls has had at least one RBI in 26.1% of his games this season (18 of 69), with two or more RBI four times (5.8%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • In 29 of 69 games this year, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.

Taylor Walls Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
35 GP 34
.176 AVG .237
.305 OBP .318
.250 SLG .466
6 XBH 13
1 HR 6
7 RBI 19
35/19 K/BB 30/14
10 SB 10

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Braves pitching staff ranks fourth in the league.
  • The Braves have the second-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.57).
  • Braves pitchers combine to allow 91 home runs (one per game), the sixth-fewest in baseball.
  • Elder (7-1) gets the starting nod for the Braves in his 18th start of the season. He has a 2.45 ERA in 102 2/3 innings pitched, with 80 strikeouts.
  • His last time out was on Monday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the right-hander threw 6 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 24-year-old's 2.45 ERA ranks first, 1.140 WHIP ranks 26th, and 7 K/9 ranks 55th.
