Top Player Prop Bets for Rays vs. Braves on July 9, 2023
Player prop bet odds for Wander Franco, Ronald Acuna Jr. and others are listed when the Tampa Bay Rays host the Atlanta Braves at Tropicana Field on Sunday (at 1:40 PM ET).
Rays vs. Braves Game Info
- When: Sunday, July 9, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET
- Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
Explore More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays
Zach Eflin Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -115)
Eflin Stats
- Zach Eflin (9-4) will take to the mound for the Rays and make his 17th start of the season.
- If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fifth consecutive quality start.
- Eflin has four starts in a row of five innings or more.
- In 16 appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.
- Among qualified pitchers this campaign, the 29-year-old's 3.24 ERA ranks 18th, .997 WHIP ranks third, and 9.2 K/9 ranks 27th.
Eflin Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Phillies
|Jul. 4
|7.0
|4
|2
|2
|9
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|Jun. 28
|7.0
|7
|2
|2
|7
|0
|vs. Royals
|Jun. 23
|6.0
|7
|3
|3
|7
|2
|at Padres
|Jun. 17
|6.0
|4
|2
|2
|5
|2
|at Athletics
|Jun. 12
|4.2
|5
|4
|4
|6
|2
Wander Franco Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)
Franco Stats
- Franco has 21 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs, 30 walks and 45 RBI (95 total hits). He has stolen 28 bases.
- He's slashing .282/.342/.466 on the season.
Franco Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Braves
|Jul. 8
|0-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Braves
|Jul. 7
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Jul. 6
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Phillies
|Jul. 5
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Jul. 4
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|1
Yandy Díaz Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)
Diaz Stats
- Yandy Diaz has 17 doubles, 12 home runs, 39 walks and 39 RBI (93 total hits).
- He's slashing .318/.405/.500 on the season.
- Diaz brings a three-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with three walks.
Diaz Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Braves
|Jul. 8
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Braves
|Jul. 7
|3-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Phillies
|Jul. 6
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Phillies
|Jul. 5
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Jul. 4
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves
Ronald Acuña Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Acuna Stats
- Acuna has 119 hits with 25 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 44 walks. He has driven in 55 runs with 41 stolen bases.
- He's slashing .335/.412/.589 on the year.
Acuna Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Rays
|Jul. 8
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|at Rays
|Jul. 7
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Guardians
|Jul. 5
|2-for-6
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Guardians
|Jul. 4
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|at Guardians
|Jul. 3
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
Matt Olson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Olson Stats
- Matt Olson has 16 doubles, two triples, 29 home runs, 54 walks and 71 RBI (86 total hits). He has swiped one base.
- He's slashed .254/.359/.569 on the season.
- Olson takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .278 with a home run, four walks and three RBI.
Olson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Rays
|Jul. 8
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Rays
|Jul. 7
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Guardians
|Jul. 5
|3-for-4
|2
|1
|2
|6
|0
|at Guardians
|Jul. 4
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Guardians
|Jul. 3
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
