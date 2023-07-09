Player prop bet odds for Wander Franco, Ronald Acuna Jr. and others are listed when the Tampa Bay Rays host the Atlanta Braves at Tropicana Field on Sunday (at 1:40 PM ET).

Rays vs. Braves Game Info

When: Sunday, July 9, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET

Sunday, July 9, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays

Zach Eflin Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Eflin Stats

Zach Eflin (9-4) will take to the mound for the Rays and make his 17th start of the season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fifth consecutive quality start.

Eflin has four starts in a row of five innings or more.

In 16 appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified pitchers this campaign, the 29-year-old's 3.24 ERA ranks 18th, .997 WHIP ranks third, and 9.2 K/9 ranks 27th.

Eflin Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Phillies Jul. 4 7.0 4 2 2 9 0 at Diamondbacks Jun. 28 7.0 7 2 2 7 0 vs. Royals Jun. 23 6.0 7 3 3 7 2 at Padres Jun. 17 6.0 4 2 2 5 2 at Athletics Jun. 12 4.2 5 4 4 6 2

Wander Franco Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Franco Stats

Franco has 21 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs, 30 walks and 45 RBI (95 total hits). He has stolen 28 bases.

He's slashing .282/.342/.466 on the season.

Franco Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Braves Jul. 8 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Braves Jul. 7 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Phillies Jul. 6 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 1 vs. Phillies Jul. 5 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Phillies Jul. 4 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 1

Yandy Díaz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Diaz Stats

Yandy Diaz has 17 doubles, 12 home runs, 39 walks and 39 RBI (93 total hits).

He's slashing .318/.405/.500 on the season.

Diaz brings a three-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with three walks.

Diaz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Braves Jul. 8 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 vs. Braves Jul. 7 3-for-4 0 0 0 3 vs. Phillies Jul. 6 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 vs. Phillies Jul. 5 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 vs. Phillies Jul. 4 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Ronald Acuña Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has 119 hits with 25 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 44 walks. He has driven in 55 runs with 41 stolen bases.

He's slashing .335/.412/.589 on the year.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rays Jul. 8 2-for-4 1 0 1 3 0 at Rays Jul. 7 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Guardians Jul. 5 2-for-6 0 0 0 2 0 at Guardians Jul. 4 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 1 at Guardians Jul. 3 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1

Matt Olson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Olson Stats

Matt Olson has 16 doubles, two triples, 29 home runs, 54 walks and 71 RBI (86 total hits). He has swiped one base.

He's slashed .254/.359/.569 on the season.

Olson takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .278 with a home run, four walks and three RBI.

Olson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rays Jul. 8 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 at Rays Jul. 7 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Guardians Jul. 5 3-for-4 2 1 2 6 0 at Guardians Jul. 4 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Guardians Jul. 3 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

