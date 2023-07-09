The Tampa Bay Rays and Wander Franco will square off against the Atlanta Braves and Matt Olson on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET, in the final game of a three-game series at Tropicana Field.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rays vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Sunday, July 9, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Rays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rays rank third-best in MLB action with 135 total home runs.

Tampa Bay ranks fourth in baseball, slugging .451.

The Rays are sixth in the majors with a .259 batting average.

Tampa Bay scores the second-most runs in baseball (496 total, 5.4 per game).

The Rays are fifth in MLB with an on-base percentage of .331.

The Rays strike out 8.6 times per game, the No. 18 average in MLB.

The pitching staff for Tampa Bay has a collective nine K/9, the ninth-best in MLB.

Tampa Bay has a 3.68 team ERA that ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Rays pitchers combine for the No. 3 WHIP in the majors (1.204).

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rays will send Zach Eflin (9-4) to the mound for his 17th start of the season as he looks for his 10th win. He is 9-4 with a 3.24 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 97 1/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Tuesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, the right-hander threw seven innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.

Eflin is aiming for his fifth quality start in a row.

Eflin will try to go five or more innings for his fifth straight start. He's averaging 6.1 frames per outing.

He has had two appearances this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rays Starter Opponent Starter 7/4/2023 Phillies L 3-1 Home Zach Eflin Aaron Nola 7/5/2023 Phillies L 8-4 Home Zack Littell Taijuan Walker 7/6/2023 Phillies L 3-1 Home Shawn Armstrong Cristopher Sanchez 7/7/2023 Braves L 2-1 Home Tyler Glasnow Charlie Morton 7/8/2023 Braves L 6-1 Home Taj Bradley Spencer Strider 7/9/2023 Braves - Home Zach Eflin Bryce Elder 7/14/2023 Royals - Away - - 7/15/2023 Royals - Away - - 7/16/2023 Royals - Away - - 7/17/2023 Rangers - Away - - 7/18/2023 Rangers - Away - -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.