Wander Franco and the Tampa Bay Rays square off against Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET, in the final of a three-game series at Tropicana Field.

The Rays are the favorite in this one, at -115, while the underdog Braves have -105 odds to play spoiler. The total is 8 runs for this matchup (with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds to go under).

Rays vs. Braves Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Sunday, July 9, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rays -115 -105 8 -115 -105 - - -

Rays Recent Betting Performance

In six games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Rays have a record of 2-4.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Rays and their opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Rays' last 10 games. For three games in a row, Tampa Bay and its opponent have finished below the over/under, with the average total established by oddsmakers during that stretch being 8.7 runs.

Rays Betting Records & Stats

The Rays have gone 51-24 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 68% of those games).

Tampa Bay has gone 51-24 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter (68% winning percentage).

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Rays' implied win probability is 53.5%.

Tampa Bay has had an over/under set by oddsmakers 92 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 51 of those games (51-37-4).

The Rays have a 9-6-0 record ATS this season (covering 60% of the time).

Rays Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 34-15 23-20 25-16 32-19 45-30 12-5

