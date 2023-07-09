Sunday's contest that pits the Tampa Bay Rays (57-35) against the Atlanta Braves (60-28) at Tropicana Field has a good chance to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Rays. Game time is at 1:40 PM ET on July 9.

The Rays will give the nod to Zach Eflin (9-4) versus the Braves and Bryce Elder (7-1).

Rays vs. Braves Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, July 9, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET

Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rays vs. Braves Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Rays 5, Braves 4.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. Braves

Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

Discover More About This Game

Rays Performance Insights

The Rays have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Tampa Bay and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

The Rays have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

This season, the Rays have been favored 75 times and won 51, or 68%, of those games.

Tampa Bay has a record of 51-24 in games when oddsmakers favor them by at least -115 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for the Rays.

Tampa Bay has scored 496 runs this season, which ranks second in MLB.

The Rays have a 3.68 team ERA that ranks fourth across all league pitching staffs.

Rays Schedule