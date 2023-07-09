Randy Arozarena Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Braves - July 9
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 7:28 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Randy Arozarena (.158 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Bryce Elder and the Atlanta Braves at Tropicana Field, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Braves.
Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Braves Starter: Bryce Elder
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Randy Arozarena At The Plate
- Arozarena is batting .276 with nine doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 46 walks.
- Among qualified batters in MLB action, he ranks 37th in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage, and 48th in slugging.
- Arozarena has gotten at least one hit in 64.4% of his games this season (56 of 87), with at least two hits 24 times (27.6%).
- He has homered in 17.2% of his games this season, and 4.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Arozarena has picked up an RBI in 32 games this season (36.8%), with more than one RBI in 13 of those games (14.9%).
- He has scored in 43 of 87 games this season, and more than once 11 times.
Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|40
|.275
|AVG
|.276
|.401
|OBP
|.366
|.488
|SLG
|.441
|15
|XBH
|11
|9
|HR
|7
|34
|RBI
|24
|42/25
|K/BB
|50/21
|6
|SB
|3
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Braves pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB.
- The Braves' 3.57 team ERA ranks second among all league pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to surrender 91 home runs (one per game), the sixth-fewest in baseball.
- Elder (7-1) takes the mound for the Braves in his 18th start of the season. He's put together a 2.45 ERA in 102 2/3 innings pitched, with 80 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last appeared on Monday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he tossed 6 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 24-year-old ranks first in ERA (2.45), 26th in WHIP (1.140), and 55th in K/9 (7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
