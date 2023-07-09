Manuel Margot -- with an on-base percentage of .162 in his past 10 games, 138 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Atlanta Braves, with Bryce Elder on the hill, on July 9 at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Braves.

Manuel Margot Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Braves Starter: Bryce Elder

Bryce Elder TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Manuel Margot At The Plate

Margot has 13 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 15 walks while batting .245.

Margot has reached base via a hit in 40 games this season (of 66 played), and had multiple hits in 10 of those games.

In 4.5% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 1.3% of his trips to the plate.

In 33.3% of his games this season, Margot has notched at least one RBI. In four of those games (6.1%) he recorded two or more RBI.

He has scored in 33.3% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 9.1%.

Manuel Margot Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 30 .209 AVG .284 .269 OBP .333 .318 SLG .402 7 XBH 10 2 HR 1 14 RBI 12 20/8 K/BB 19/7 2 SB 4

