Jose Siri -- with an on-base percentage of .211 in his past 10 games, 60 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Atlanta Braves, with Bryce Elder on the mound, on July 9 at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Braves.

Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Bryce Elder

Bryce Elder TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Jose Siri At The Plate

Siri is batting .220 with six doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 14 walks.

Siri has had a hit in 33 of 55 games this year (60.0%), including multiple hits seven times (12.7%).

He has hit a home run in 29.1% of his games in 2023, and 7.8% of his trips to the plate.

In 43.6% of his games this year, Siri has tallied at least one RBI. In 10 of those games (18.2%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 27 of 55 games this season, and more than once 6 times.

Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 23 .240 AVG .195 .298 OBP .236 .500 SLG .549 10 XBH 13 8 HR 8 20 RBI 17 38/9 K/BB 32/5 4 SB 3

