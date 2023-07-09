Jose Siri -- with an on-base percentage of .211 in his past 10 games, 60 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Atlanta Braves, with Bryce Elder on the mound, on July 9 at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Braves.

Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Braves Starter: Bryce Elder
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Jose Siri At The Plate

  • Siri is batting .220 with six doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 14 walks.
  • Siri has had a hit in 33 of 55 games this year (60.0%), including multiple hits seven times (12.7%).
  • He has hit a home run in 29.1% of his games in 2023, and 7.8% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 43.6% of his games this year, Siri has tallied at least one RBI. In 10 of those games (18.2%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 27 of 55 games this season, and more than once 6 times.

Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
32 GP 23
.240 AVG .195
.298 OBP .236
.500 SLG .549
10 XBH 13
8 HR 8
20 RBI 17
38/9 K/BB 32/5
4 SB 3

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The Braves pitching staff ranks fourth in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Braves have a 3.57 team ERA that ranks second among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Braves allow the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (91 total, one per game).
  • Elder (7-1 with a 2.45 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 102 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Braves, his 18th of the season.
  • The righty last pitched on Monday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he went 6 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 24-year-old's 2.45 ERA ranks first, 1.140 WHIP ranks 26th, and 7 K/9 ranks 55th.
