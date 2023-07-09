Jonathan Aranda Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Braves - July 9
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 7:30 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Jonathan Aranda and the Tampa Bay Rays take on the Atlanta Braves (who will start Bryce Elder) at 1:40 PM ET on Sunday.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Braves.
Jonathan Aranda Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Braves Starter: Bryce Elder
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Jonathan Aranda At The Plate (2022)
- Aranda hit .192 with four doubles, two home runs and eight walks.
- Aranda got a hit in 40.0% of his 30 games last season, with at least two hits in 10.0% of them.
- Logging a plate appearance in 30 games a season ago, he hit two dingers.
- Aranda drove in a run in six of 30 games last year.
- He crossed home in eight of 30 games a year ago (26.7%), including one multi-run game.
Jonathan Aranda Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|14
|.233
|AVG
|.143
|.353
|OBP
|.167
|.372
|SLG
|.257
|4
|XBH
|2
|1
|HR
|1
|4
|RBI
|2
|10/7
|K/BB
|13/1
|0
|SB
|0
Braves Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Braves pitching staff was second in the big leagues last season with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves had the fifth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.45).
- Braves pitchers combined to surrender 148 home runs (0.9 per game), the fourth-fewest in the big leagues.
- Elder (7-1 with a 2.45 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 102 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Braves, his 18th of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Monday, the righty tossed 6 2/3 innings against the Cleveland Guardians, giving up two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 24-year-old ranks first in ERA (2.45), 26th in WHIP (1.140), and 55th in K/9 (7).
