After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Jonathan Aranda and the Tampa Bay Rays take on the Atlanta Braves (who will start Bryce Elder) at 1:40 PM ET on Sunday.

Jonathan Aranda Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Jonathan Aranda At The Plate (2022)

Aranda hit .192 with four doubles, two home runs and eight walks.

Aranda got a hit in 40.0% of his 30 games last season, with at least two hits in 10.0% of them.

Logging a plate appearance in 30 games a season ago, he hit two dingers.

Aranda drove in a run in six of 30 games last year.

He crossed home in eight of 30 games a year ago (26.7%), including one multi-run game.

Jonathan Aranda Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 16 GP 14 .233 AVG .143 .353 OBP .167 .372 SLG .257 4 XBH 2 1 HR 1 4 RBI 2 10/7 K/BB 13/1 0 SB 0

Braves Pitching Rankings (2022)