After going 0-for-2 in his last game, Isaac Paredes and the Tampa Bay Rays take on the Atlanta Braves (who will hand the ball to Bryce Elder) at 1:40 PM ET on Sunday.

Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field

Bryce Elder

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Explore More About This Game

Isaac Paredes At The Plate

Paredes is hitting .262 with 14 doubles, 15 home runs and 33 walks.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 63rd in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage, and 28th in slugging.

In 55.1% of his 78 games this season, Paredes has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 18 multi-hit games.

Looking at the 78 games he has played this year, he's homered in 13 of them (16.7%), and in 5% of his trips to the plate.

In 39.7% of his games this year, Paredes has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored at least once 31 times this year (39.7%), including 10 games with multiple runs (12.8%).

Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 37 .242 AVG .281 .347 OBP .391 .484 SLG .500 13 XBH 16 9 HR 6 32 RBI 22 26/17 K/BB 27/16 1 SB 0

Braves Pitching Rankings