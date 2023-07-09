On Sunday, Christian Bethancourt (.294 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Bryce Elder. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Braves.

Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Sunday, July 9, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Braves Starter: Bryce Elder

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Christian Bethancourt At The Plate

Bethancourt has 12 doubles, seven home runs and six walks while batting .229.

Bethancourt has gotten at least one hit in 57.1% of his games this season (32 of 56), with more than one hit 10 times (17.9%).

He has homered in 12.5% of his games in 2023 (seven of 56), and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.

Bethancourt has picked up an RBI in 15 games this year (26.8%), with two or more RBI in four of those games (7.1%).

He has scored in 22 of 56 games this season, and more than once 6 times.

Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 26 .248 AVG .209 .269 OBP .229 .446 SLG .352 12 XBH 7 4 HR 3 12 RBI 9 27/3 K/BB 26/3 0 SB 0

