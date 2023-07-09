Brandon Lowe -- hitting .235 with two doubles, a home run, six walks and five RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Atlanta Braves, with Bryce Elder on the hill, on July 9 at 1:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Braves.

Brandon Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

Stadium: Tropicana Field

Braves Starter: Bryce Elder

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Discover More About This Game

Brandon Lowe At The Plate

Lowe has seven doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 27 walks while batting .209.

Lowe has reached base via a hit in 29 games this year (of 54 played), and had multiple hits in nine of those games.

He has gone deep in nine games this season (16.7%), homering in 4.2% of his chances at the plate.

Lowe has had an RBI in 16 games this year (29.6%), including 11 multi-RBI outings (20.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 17 games this season (31.5%), including six multi-run games (11.1%).

Brandon Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 25 .226 AVG .191 .333 OBP .280 .462 SLG .340 10 XBH 7 6 HR 3 21 RBI 11 39/15 K/BB 29/12 3 SB 1

Braves Pitching Rankings