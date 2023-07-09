Brandon Lowe -- hitting .235 with two doubles, a home run, six walks and five RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Atlanta Braves, with Bryce Elder on the hill, on July 9 at 1:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Braves.

Brandon Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Braves Starter: Bryce Elder
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Brandon Lowe At The Plate

  • Lowe has seven doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 27 walks while batting .209.
  • Lowe has reached base via a hit in 29 games this year (of 54 played), and had multiple hits in nine of those games.
  • He has gone deep in nine games this season (16.7%), homering in 4.2% of his chances at the plate.
  • Lowe has had an RBI in 16 games this year (29.6%), including 11 multi-RBI outings (20.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 17 games this season (31.5%), including six multi-run games (11.1%).

Brandon Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
27 GP 25
.226 AVG .191
.333 OBP .280
.462 SLG .340
10 XBH 7
6 HR 3
21 RBI 11
39/15 K/BB 29/12
3 SB 1

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The Braves pitching staff is fourth in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Braves' 3.57 team ERA ranks second across all league pitching staffs.
  • Braves pitchers combine to surrender the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (91 total, one per game).
  • Elder gets the start for the Braves, his 18th of the season. He is 7-1 with a 2.45 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 102 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Monday, the right-hander threw 6 2/3 innings against the Cleveland Guardians, allowing two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • The 24-year-old's 2.45 ERA ranks first, 1.140 WHIP ranks 26th, and 7 K/9 ranks 55th among qualifying pitchers this season.
