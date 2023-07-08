The Tampa Bay Rays, including Wander Franco (.273 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 68 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Spencer Strider and the Atlanta Braves at Tropicana Field, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Braves.

Wander Franco Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Saturday, July 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Braves Starter: Spencer Strider

Spencer Strider TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Wander Franco At The Plate

Franco has an OPS of .809, fueled by an OBP of .341 and a team-best slugging percentage of .469 this season.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 26th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 57th and he is 47th in slugging.

Franco is batting .250 with two homers during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.

Franco has picked up a hit in 59 of 84 games this year, with multiple hits 28 times.

In 11 games this season, he has hit a home run (13.1%, and 3% of his trips to the plate).

Franco has picked up an RBI in 31 games this season (36.9%), with two or more RBI in 11 of those contests (13.1%).

He has scored at least once 36 times this year (42.9%), including 11 games with multiple runs (13.1%).

Wander Franco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 38 .297 AVG .268 .353 OBP .325 .527 SLG .399 24 XBH 12 8 HR 3 29 RBI 16 27/16 K/BB 23/13 14 SB 14

Braves Pitching Rankings