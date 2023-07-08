Taylor Walls Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Braves - July 8
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Taylor Walls -- with a slugging percentage of .219 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Atlanta Braves, with Spencer Strider on the hill, on July 8 at 7:15 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Braves.
Taylor Walls Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Braves Starter: Spencer Strider
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Looking to place a prop bet on Taylor Walls? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Taylor Walls At The Plate
- Walls is batting .207 with 10 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 33 walks.
- Walls has picked up a hit in 50.0% of his 68 games this season, with multiple hits in 10.3% of those games.
- He has homered in 8.8% of his games in 2023, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Walls has driven home a run in 18 games this season (26.5%), including more than one RBI in 5.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored in 29 games this season (42.6%), including eight multi-run games (11.8%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Taylor Walls Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|34
|.173
|AVG
|.237
|.306
|OBP
|.318
|.250
|SLG
|.466
|6
|XBH
|13
|1
|HR
|6
|7
|RBI
|19
|33/19
|K/BB
|30/14
|10
|SB
|10
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Braves pitching staff ranks fifth in MLB.
- The Braves have a 3.61 team ERA that ranks second across all league pitching staffs.
- The Braves give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (91 total, one per game).
- Strider (10-2) takes the mound for the Braves in his 18th start of the season. He has a 3.75 ERA in 98 1/3 innings pitched, with 155 strikeouts.
- His last appearance was on Sunday against the Miami Marlins, when the right-hander tossed 6 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 24-year-old's 3.75 ERA ranks 32nd, 1.108 WHIP ranks 16th, and 14.2 K/9 ranks first.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.