The Tampa Bay Rays (57-34) hope to break their six-game losing run against the Atlanta Braves (59-28), at 7:15 PM ET on Saturday.

The Braves will call on Spencer Strider (10-2) versus the Rays and Taj Bradley (5-4).

Rays vs. Braves Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Time: 7:15 PM ET

TV: FOX

Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

Venue: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Strider - ATL (10-2, 3.75 ERA) vs Bradley - TB (5-4, 5.11 ERA)

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Taj Bradley

Bradley (5-4) gets the starting nod for the Rays in his 13th start of the season. He's put together a 5.11 ERA in 56 1/3 innings pitched, with 76 strikeouts.

The right-hander's most recent time out was on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, when he threw 3 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up nine hits.

In 12 games this season, the 22-year-old has put up a 5.11 ERA and 12.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .267 to opposing hitters.

Bradley has registered one quality start this year.

Bradley has put together seven starts this year where he pitched five or more innings.

In two of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Spencer Strider

Strider (10-2) will take to the mound for the Braves and make his 18th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed six hits in 6 2/3 innings pitched against the Miami Marlins on Sunday.

The 24-year-old has pitched to a 3.75 ERA this season with 14.2 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 3 walks per nine across 17 games.

He's going for his fourth straight quality start.

Strider has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.

In 17 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 24-year-old's 3.75 ERA ranks 32nd, 1.108 WHIP ranks 16th, and 14.2 K/9 ranks first.

