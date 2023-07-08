The Atlanta Braves visit the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Ronald Acuna Jr., Wander Franco and others in this game.

Rays vs. Braves Game Info

When: Saturday, July 8, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Saturday, July 8, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch on TV: FOX

MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays

Wander Franco Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +275)

Franco Stats

Franco has collected 95 hits with 21 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs and 29 walks. He has driven in 45 runs with 28 stolen bases.

He's slashed .284/.341/.469 on the season.

Franco has picked up at least one hit in four games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with two home runs and three RBI.

Franco Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Braves Jul. 7 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Phillies Jul. 6 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 1 vs. Phillies Jul. 5 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Phillies Jul. 4 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 1 at Mariners Jul. 2 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 0

Yandy Díaz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)

Diaz Stats

Yandy Diaz has put up 91 hits with 17 doubles, 12 home runs and 39 walks. He has driven in 39 runs.

He has a .316/.404/.500 slash line so far this season.

Diaz takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .267 with three walks.

Diaz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Braves Jul. 7 3-for-4 0 0 0 3 vs. Phillies Jul. 6 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 vs. Phillies Jul. 5 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 vs. Phillies Jul. 4 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Mariners Jul. 2 0-for-1 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Spencer Strider Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 8.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Strider Stats

The Braves will hand the ball to Spencer Strider (10-2) for his 18th start of the season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fourth consecutive quality start.

Strider will look to finish five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.

In 17 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 24-year-old's 3.75 ERA ranks 32nd, 1.108 WHIP ranks 16th, and 14.2 K/9 ranks first.

Strider Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Marlins Jul. 2 6.2 6 3 2 9 1 vs. Twins Jun. 26 7.0 3 1 1 10 2 at Phillies Jun. 20 6.0 8 1 1 9 0 at Tigers Jun. 14 5.0 7 5 5 6 2 vs. Mets Jun. 8 4.0 8 8 8 8 2

Ronald Acuña Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has 117 hits with 24 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs, 43 walks and 54 RBI. He's also stolen 41 bases.

He's slashed .333/.410/.587 on the year.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rays Jul. 7 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Guardians Jul. 5 2-for-6 0 0 0 2 0 at Guardians Jul. 4 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 1 at Guardians Jul. 3 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1 vs. Marlins Jul. 2 2-for-3 1 0 0 3 2

Matt Olson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Olson Stats

Matt Olson has 16 doubles, two triples, 29 home runs, 54 walks and 70 RBI (85 total hits). He has swiped one base.

He has a slash line of .254/.360/.573 so far this season.

Olson heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with a double, a home run, four walks and two RBI.

Olson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rays Jul. 7 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Guardians Jul. 5 3-for-4 2 1 2 6 0 at Guardians Jul. 4 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Guardians Jul. 3 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Marlins Jul. 2 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0

