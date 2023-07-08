On Saturday, July 8, Ronald Acuna Jr.'s Atlanta Braves (59-28) visit Wander Franco's Tampa Bay Rays (57-34) at Tropicana Field. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:15 PM ET.

The Rays are listed as +130 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the Braves (-155). The over/under for the matchup is listed at 8 runs.

Rays vs. Braves Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Saturday, July 8, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Probable Pitchers: Spencer Strider - ATL (10-2, 3.75 ERA) vs Taj Bradley - TB (5-4, 5.11 ERA)

Rays vs. Braves Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Rays vs. Braves Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have been favorites in 75 games this season and won 51 (68%) of those contests.

The Braves have gone 35-12 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -155 or shorter (74.5% winning percentage).

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Atlanta has a 60.8% chance to win.

The Braves played as the moneyline favorite in nine of their last 10 games, and went 8-1 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Atlanta and its opponents combined to go over the run total three times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Rays have been victorious in four, or 33.3%, of the 12 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Rays have played as an underdog of +130 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

In three games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Rays have a record of 1-2.

In the last 10 games with a total, Tampa Bay and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Rays vs. Braves Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Yandy Díaz 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+240) Wander Franco 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+275) Brandon Lowe 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+210) Luke Raley 0.5 (-120) 0.5 (-120) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+225) Manuel Margot 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+280)

Rays Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +450 2nd 1st Win AL East -598 - 1st

